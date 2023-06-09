HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is returning to Hill City. Come see us as we arrive around 10:45 a.m. on June 14. We’ll be at the Graham County Auto and Arts Museum, 322 W. Main. You can watch as we go live on KSN News at Noon. We’ll be back on the road by 1 p.m.

Hill City got its name from its first settler, a real estate developer, W.R. Hill. Hill wanted the town to be the county seat of Graham County, but the honor went to Millbrook. However, after a tornado destroyed Millbrook in 1887, the county seat was moved to Hill City in 1888.

The oil industry was the center of the town’s economy in the 1950s and 60s, but agriculture has always been important to the area.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town’s population is 1,403, and the median household income is about $39,500.

