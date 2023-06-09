HOXIE, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN News crew should get to Hoxie around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, the third day of our 2023 Summer Road Trip. We will be at The Elephant Bistro & Bar, 732 Main Street, until 10 a.m. We hope to meet and greet a lot of people before we have to be back on the road.

Hoxie has a population of just over 1,200. It is the county seat of Sheridan County. The median household income is about $67,300.

According to the Sheridan County website, Hoxie was named after a Missouri Pacific Railroad official who wanted to build tracks through the town. The plan fell through.

“With its many annual events, such as the Sheridan County Fair and Carnival, Winterfest, the Rod Run and more, the town thrives on staying local—the true definition of a ‘small town,'” the website says.

