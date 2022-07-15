NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is headed for northern Kansas. The KSN News team should arrive in Norton around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Join us at Washington Park at Washington and State Street. We’d love to meet as many people as possible before leaving around 10:45 a.m.

Norton is the county seat of Norton County. The total population is 2,747, according to the United States Census Bureau. Interstate 70 is located 60 miles south of Norton.

The city was incorporated in 1872.

Things to do in and around Norton:

Community & Government:

