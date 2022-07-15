PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Our KSN Summer Road Trip is expected to roll into Plainville around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The team will head to The Hub at 223 W. Mill Street. We will be there for about 45 minutes. We would love to meet as many of our Rooks County viewers as possible, so stop by and say hi.

Plainville is located 25 miles north of Hays in Rooks County. The town has 1,746 residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $55,041.

Plainville, previously known as Paradise Flats, was established in 1888. With the advent of the railway in the 1880s, Plainville became a bustling community on the prairie. Agriculture and oil production is the heart of the economy.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran. grew up in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High School in 1973. He was elected the U.S. Representative for the 1st District in Kansas and served in that position until the end of 2010 when he became U.S. Senator.

Things to do in and around Plainville:

Community & Government:

