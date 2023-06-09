SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Our final stop on Wednesday, June 14, is Scott City. The KSN crew should arrive around 4 p.m. so we can go live on KSN News at 5 and 6. Come say hello to the team. We’ll be at 5th and Washington.

A woman founded Scott City. Maria DeGeer arrived in 1884 with the goal of establishing a temperance community. It started as a village but made it to the status of a town in 1887. Its first name was Scott Centre, then Scott. It became Scott City in 1913.

These days, about 5,000 people call Scott City home. The median household income is $46,500.

Lake Scott State Park is a few miles north of town. It is a well-known spot for recreation.

WSU basketball and NBA star Ron Baker graduated from high school in Scott City.

Things to do around Scott City:

Community & Government:

Sponsors:

Take a picture and upload it to the Summer Road Trip Photo Contest for your chance to win a road trip prize pack from SCHEELS!