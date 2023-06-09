WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The third day of the KSN Summer Road Trip starts in WaKeeney. Join us at The Well — Center for Hope, 418 Russell Avenue, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. as we go live on Kansas Today.

The city’s name is a combination of the town founders’ last names. They were Albert Warren and James Keeney. They put their two last names together to make WaKeeney.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town has a population of about 1,800, and the median household income is almost $63,000.

The WaKeeney community is known for its love of Christmas and celebrates it year-round. The town is home to the Kansas version of the North Pole.

The town also honors veterans of all wars with several memorials and a State Veterans Society.

