WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is less than two weeks away. We have already announced the towns our crew will be visiting. Now, the organizer has put together a list of the specific locations so viewers can come by and say hello to our team members.

Depending on the time of day, you will be able to meet KSN’s Jeff Herndon, Emily Younger, Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, Eddie Randle, Julia Thatcher, and several other members of the KSN News team. Good Day Kansas hosts Jillian Carroll and Avery Osen will also take part in the road trip. You’ll be able to meet one or both of them throughout the tour.

Here’s the list.

Sunday, July 17

Eureka, Greenwood Hotel, Third and Main, from 1-1:45 p.m.

Augusta, Downtown Depot, 618 State Street, from 2:45-3:30 p.m

Winfield, Island Park, 200 Main Street, at 4:15 p.m. (Live during the 5 p.m. news)

Monday, July 18

Pratt, N’Cahoots Coffee, 210 S. Main, 6 a.m. (Live during the morning news)

Larned, Pawnee County Courthouse, 715 Broadway Street, from 9-9:45 a.m.

Dodge City, El Capitan Statue and Boot Hill Museum, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Ashland, Ashland City Library, 604 Main Street, from 2-2:45 p.m.

Liberal, the water fountain at Third and Kansas, at 4:15 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Tuesday, July 19

Lakin, Cottonwood Coffeehouse, 108 Main Street, from 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Garden City, Finney County 4H Fair, 209 Lake Ave, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Sharon Springs, Wallace County Courthouse, 313 N. Main, from 3-3:45 p.m. CDT/2-2:45 p.m. MDT

Goodland, Van Gogh painting, 4:15 CDT/3:15 MDT (Live during the 5 and 6 newscasts)

Wednesday, July 20

Goodland, Good Grounds, 2402 Commerce Road, 6 a.m. (Live during the morning news)

Norton, Washington Park at Washington and State Street, from 10-10:45 a.m.

Hill City, Graham County Auto and Art Museum, 322 W. Main Street, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Plainville, The Hub, 223 W. Mill Street, 1:45-2:30 p.m.

Ellis, Railroad Museum, 911 Washington Street, 3:15-4 p.m.

Hays, Downtown Pavilion, near 10th & Main, 4:30 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Thursday, July 21

Hays, Breathe Coffee House, 703 B Main Street, 6 a.m. (Live during the morning news)

Great Bend, Brit Spaugh Zoo Education Building, 2123 Main Street, from 9:15-10 a.m.

Lyons, Rice County Courthouse, 101 W. Commercial Street, 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. (Live at noon)

Salina, Santa Fe and Ash Street, from 2-2:45 p.m.

Hutchinson, at Ave B and Main Street, outside Toy Depot, 4 p.m. (Live during 5 and 6 newscasts)

A few stops will be brief, but our crew will want to meet as many of you as possible.