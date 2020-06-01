Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients
Top Stories
Spain reports no virus deaths for first time since March
Congo now faces 2nd Ebola outbreak in northern province
University of Kansas sued over refunds related to COVID-19
Kansas setting record for mail ballot requests amid pandemic
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts
Top Stories
MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament
In staff memo, NBA’s Adam Silver addresses racial tensions
Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity
Gallery
Young players call for ‘Justice for George Floyd’ in Germany
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Adrian Maloney Jr.
MaxLabTraining
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
No injuries, damage after Sunday night ‘Unity’ car rally in Wichita
Video
Wichita man arrested after pointing gun at three teenage boys
News
Weather
Atlanta police use tasers to remove driver from vehicle
Video
Cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County now at 585, with 428 recoveries