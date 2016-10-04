Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘I love him so much’: Family remember man killed in fiery crash
Top Stories
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office offering free active shooter training
Sedgwick County residents hope groundwater flooding meeting will deliver long-term solutions
Do you have what it takes to be a roaster at Wichita’s Nifty Nut House?
Teenager arrested as suspect in Dodge City School threat investigation
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Les Miles gives progress report on new look Jayhawks
Top Stories
Diamond Dawgs, Cannons advance to NBC World Series ‘Final Four’
Top Stories
Mercer’s game-ending homer gives Tigers 10-8 win
Competitive Drive: Wichita Society Basketball team strives for success
AP source: Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus, other players say farewell to Arnold Palmer
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
‘I love him so much’: Family remember man killed in fiery crash
Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers
Children of undocumented immigrants arrested in Mississippi rely on strangers for food and shelter
Man cooking in Walmart lot sets van on fire, killing girl
Shelter dog in Texas gives birth to 20 puppies in emergency C-section
‘I hope they feel me’: Jenny Wood, Wichita musician, recovering after crash that killed her mother and niece