arts and crafts

Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Target to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday
Top Stories
Kansas Prisoner Review Board releases details of Donald Wacker decision
Greenwood County reports first case of coronavirus
Together at the end: Couple dies from COVID-19 moments apart
Video
Living in isolation: Doctor separates himself from family
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
Top Stories
Sammy Watkins and Chiefs reportedly reach deal
Top Stories
US Women’s Open in Houston postponed until December
Athletes Village for Olympics could house virus patients
Newman baseball player reacts to additional year of eligibility
Video
Patriots use team plane to help Mass., fly N95 in from China
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
46
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College
1
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
2
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
3
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Church of the Brethren - Garden City
4
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
5
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
6
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
7
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eastminster Church - Wichita
8
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
9
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
10
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
11
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
12
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
13
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
14
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend American Legion Post 180
15
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
16
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
17
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
18
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
19
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
20
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
21
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
22
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
23
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City
24
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
25
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
26
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Planet Fitness - All locations
27
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville
28
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina First Church of the Nazarene
29
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
30
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
31
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
32
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
33
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
West Link Church of Christ
34
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
35
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
36
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
37
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
38
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
39
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
40
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
41
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
42
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
43
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita The Tutoring Center
44
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Westlink Church of Christ
45
of
/
46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
46
of
/
46
arts and crafts
Kids’ Corner: At Home Windsock Craft
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Governor Kelly announces partial resumption of State of Kansas operations
Together at the end: Couple dies from COVID-19 moments apart
Video
Weather
News
Wichita man loses 8 loved ones, starts running to deal with grief
Video
Johnson County has 3 more deaths from COVID-19