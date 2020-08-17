Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE
Top Stories
First male Asian giant hornet trapped weeks earlier than expected
Gallery
New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
United Way offers help to people dealing with loss of income
T.J.’s Forecast: More pleasant and comfortable for our Monday
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Former Virginia Tech swimmer in Hong Kong, waiting for shot at Olympics
Video
Top Stories
CFL scraps season amid virus, ending Grey Cup’s 100-year run
Tailgating prohibited, masks required, seating limited to 25% at K-State football games
WSU Athletic Director talks about how basketball could look this season
Video
Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president
Community
Destination Kansas
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
awards
HumanKind Humanitarian Award Banquet
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather