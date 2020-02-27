Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Wichita State University enters wind turbine tech partnership
Video
Top Stories
Suitcase murder: Woman accused of zipping man in luggage and recording his cries for help
Video
Women & wine: How much is too much?
Video
Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu
Antique cars may have a new definition in Kansas
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
Big Race – Daytona
2020 Olympics
Top Stories
Wichita State trying to help Jaime Echenique’s parents get from Columbia to Wichita for Senior Night
Video
Top Stories
Small college basketball scores
Prep basketball scores
Shockers turn back Wildcats for fifth consecutive victory
Wichita Wind Surge to hold National Anthem performer auditions
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274
broadband grant program
State takes step toward broadband internet grant program
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Solution for northeast Wichita food desert in the works
Video
News
Wichita KU Med student leads breast cancer study after mastectomy
Video
CDC warns Americans to prepare for coronavirus
Video
Beards? Goatees? You may start seeing them on Wichita police officers
Video
Weather
.category-veteran-salute h1.article-list__heading {display: none;}