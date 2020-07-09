Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Business community reacts to Kansas State Fair Board reconsidering 2020 fair
Video
Top Stories
Summer school programs pave way for safe return to school in the Fall
Video
Degas’ Estelle: The Painting that Changed NOMA
Video
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Video
Crash in southwest Wichita claims one life
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Competitive Drive: Maize South looks for repeat success, Colin Shields hopes to lead them there
Video
Top Stories
Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule
Video
Royals announce 2021 regular season schedule
NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games
Nashville out of MLS is Back after 9 players test positive
Community
Destination Kansas
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
Destination Kansas: Immerse yourself in history at Brown v. Board historic site
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Weather
Wichita Public Schools seeks input
Video
Kansas State Fair Board to reconsider 2020 fair
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
Kansas among 14 states with most rapid COVID-19 spread
“This is a first step,” group that sued Kansas foster care reacts to settlement