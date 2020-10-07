Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Watch out for these fake and misleading stories that trended this past week
Top Stories
Alabama twin brothers, both teachers facing charges of inappropriate behavior with students
‘Supporting You’ helps Kansans find comfort during pandemic
$14 billion available for farmers effected by coronavirus
Why won’t White House say when Trump last tested negative?
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
The Big Game
Top Stories
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Top Stories
Kansas State to open season as host of Little Apple Classic
No. 1 Djokovic escapes in 5, will face No. 2 Nadal in final
AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill coaches football at Lee’s Summit North when he’s not on the field
Video
Community
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
cards
Wichita girl, 10, sends 20,000+ cards to hospitals, nursing homes, veterans
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
HaysMed has more COVID-19 inpatients than the main hospital in Kansas City
Video
Report: WSU coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct
Western Kansas counties running out of water – conservationists look to recharge the aquifer
Video
Coronavirus in Kansas: 40 more deaths, 1,633 new cases; USD 259 sees hike in cases
KDHE amends travel quarantine list
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash north of Great Bend