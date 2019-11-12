Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
BorderReport.com
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area
Top Stories
Report: Entire ‘Days of Our Lives’ cast released from contracts
Man arrested after allegedly stealing Lowe’s delivery truck
Police in Alabama find human remains while searching for 5-year-old Taylor Williams
Gallery: 2019 November Shots of the Day
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Top Stories
5-star guard Thompson commits to Jayhawks
Top Stories
Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win
Thunder knocks off KC on Veterans Day
Oral Roberts shoots past Shockers, 79-66
Mets’ Alonso, Astros’ Álvarez named Rookies of the Year
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Home for the Holidays
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
charcuterie board
What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian: Veteran’s Day Charcuterie Board
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Kansas to celebrate 150th anniversary
Weather
28-year-old woman killed in north Wichita crash
3 injured in crash on McLean
Trailer with thousands of meals for homeless vets stolen
News