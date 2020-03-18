ChildCare Aware of Kansas

Skip to content
Ark City closing some public facilities
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18
Derby Woodlawn UMC
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
Emprise Bank
Friends University
Garden City Community College
Genesis Health Clubs
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
Harvey County Historical Museum
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
Haysville Activity Center
Haysville Municipal Court
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
Lake Afton Observatory
Lake Afton Public Observatory
Lee Richardson Zoo
Mark Arts
Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice
New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26
Newman University
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
North Oak Community Church
Regal Theaters
Reno County Museum
Salina Public Library
Salina Smoky Hill Museum
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
Sedgwick County Zoo
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
Stevens County
STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum
Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20
Towne East Mall closed through March 29
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
Wichita - University Congregational Church
Wichita - Woodland UMC
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
Wichita Botanica Gardens
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
Wichita Century II
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
Wichita CityArts
Wichita Exploration Place
Wichita Federal Credit Union
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
Wichita Park and Recreation centers
Wichita Parkview Baptist Church
Wichita Public Libraries
Wichita Q-line
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
Wichita Symphony
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
ChildCare Aware of Kansas
Closed schools could mean a demand for child care in the state
3 Day Forecast
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
KDHE issues new mandates for quarantine and isolation of travelers, close contacts, and those being tested
Walmart: Hour-long Tuesday shopping events for seniors; limits set on certain items
Textron furloughs employees for four weeks
Video
KDHE: 21 coronavirus cases reported in Kansas
Video
Governor closes Kansas schools, puts most state employees on administrative leave
Video
Wichita businessman pleads President Trump on Twitter about COVID-19 shutdown