Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Competitive-drive
Competitive Drive: Autum Reagan stars as ParaVolley athlete
Competitive Drive: Trinity Academy swimmer making waves in the water and in the classroom
Competitive Drive: Shocker softball standout is swinging her way to the top
Competitive Drive: Garfield Wilson grabs the bull by its horns
Competitive Drive: Thunder goalie shares lessons on the ice
More Competitive-drive Headlines
Competitive Drive: Hesston’s Ryan Schadler training for next level
Competitive Drive: Hutchinson announcer leaves lasting legacy on the mic
Competitive Drive: Haysville teen flips into diving sensation
Competitive Drive: There is no ‘off-season’ for Tyler Kahmann
Competitive Drive: Wildcat takes football skills to business arena
Competitive Drive: Wichita City Council member takes competitive spirit from the gridiron to office
Competitive Drive: Sunrise Christian Academy athlete commands the court and the ranks
Competitive Drive: Former NBA player Gaylon Nickerson tutors next generation on and off the court
Competitive Drive: Keitha Adams growing a program she’s long admired.
Competitive Drive: Jaxon Pillich’s love of basketball instilled by his mom
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather