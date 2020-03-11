Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Wichita ramps up cleaning methods to reduce the risk of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Sedgwick County EMS takes precautions amid coronavirus concerns
Video
T.J.’s Forecast: Cold front moves in tonight, bring the chance for thundershowers
Video
An inside look at Cosmosphere’s new additions to space museum
Video
One dead, one critically injured after school bus and motorcyles crash in north Wichita
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Tournament
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
Big Race – Daytona
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Top Stories
NCAA President Emmert: Only essential staff, limited family attendance at championships including basketball tournaments
Top Stories
NJCAA statement on next week’s championships
Mariners, Sounders, XFL shut out in Seattle because of virus
Despite coronavirus concerns, Big 12 Tournament is moving ahead as normal
Video
Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
COVID-19
“We are going to get more cases in Kansas,” says KDHE Secretary on coronavirus spread
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
One dead, one critically injured after school bus and motorcyles crash in north Wichita
Video
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic
Video
Riverfest 2020: Concert headliners announced
Weather
Wichita taking proactive steps to prepare for COVID-19
Video
Graze And Honey
Video