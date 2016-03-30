Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
K-State Athletics announces largest capital initiative in department history
Top Stories
Ram adds 693K pickups in US to recall for tailgate problem
Student bullied for homemade t-shirt gets design put on university gear
Attendance Matters: USD 259 fights chronic absenteeism
A test of brawn and brains, Wichita Rugby gears up for season
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
K-State Athletics announces largest capital initiative in department history
Top Stories
Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3
A test of brawn and brains, Wichita Rugby gears up for season
Jerry Jones: Prescott deal near as Cowboys top Giants 35-17
Alcantara 1st Marlins rookie with 2 shutouts since Willis, Royals blanked 9-0
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Oberlin - USD 294
2
of
/
2
Drug Sentences
Obama shortens prison sentences for 61 drug offenders
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Weather
News
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 ‘OK’ inside cargo ship
Shooting near downtown Wichita sends two men to hospital
Video Center
Ram adds 693K pickups in US to recall for tailgate problem