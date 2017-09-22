Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Earthquake
Recent earthquakes explained: University of South Alabama Professor says its normal activity
Earthquake rocks parts of Kansas, Oklahoma
Shaking, no damage in San Francisco Bay Area quake
Northern Oklahoma rattled by 3.5 magnitude earthquake
Fewer strong earthquakes in Oklahoma thus far in 2017
More Earthquake Headlines
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 3 others rattle parts of Oklahoma
Oklahoma earthquakes felt in southern Kansas
Quake hits near Dover, Delaware; no immediate damage reports
Numerous small earthquakes recorded in northern Oklahoma
Small earthquake recorded in Oklahoma City metro area
Mexican rescue dog Frida became symbol of earthquake hope
Mexicans displaced by quake: ‘This is like a horror story’
In Mexico City, hopes of finding quake survivors dwindle
New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico
Families of missing in Mexico quake still hold out hope
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather