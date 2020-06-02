Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘All we need is to come together’: Shockers legend “Cheese” Johnson urges peaceful protests
Video
Top Stories
Community leaders looking for change by keeping the conversation going
Video
Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’
Video
As wheat harvest nears, farmers are expecting lower numbers in Kansas
Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home
Top Stories
Former tennis star still shaken by encounter with cop in ’15
Cornblum Named Freshman All-American
Brewers: Miller Park sustains ‘minor damage’ after break-in
‘We won’t tolerate’: Sports world unites behind Floyd
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Envision
Positive Connections: Blind artist turns dark situation into vibrant life
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Wichita Police release bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning
Video
Kansas governor vetoes property tax bill, 2 other measures
Peaceful protest in west Wichita Tuesday evening
Video
Police chief says people shot at officers during unrest in a north Wichita neighborhood
Video
‘SPARK’ task force works to distribute $1 billion to Kansas counties
Four females manage to get out safely after vehicle ends up in west Wichita pond