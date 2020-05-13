Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, dies at 21
Top Stories
Teen involved in New York City beating of 15-year-old girl over Air Jordans shot dead
Video
Teachman’s Take: Severe storm chances continue for the rest of the week
Video
Lawmakers vote to extend state of emergency through May 26
Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Sunflower Chapter of National Football Foundation Renamed in honor of former Kansas State Head Coach Bill Snyder
Top Stories
Kansas Announces 2020-21 Nonconference Schedule
Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors, modern twists
Pandemic has Dolphins’ Tagovailoa-Wilson tandem on hold
Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
essential workers
Worker’s compensation for frontline workers with coronavirus
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Jump in Sedgwick County coronavirus cases linked to cluster at Wichita Work Release Facility
Top GOP lawmakers move to take control of reopening Kansas
Ark City Police asking for public’s help to identify suspected thieves
Weather
Teachman’s Take: Severe storm chances continue for the rest of the week
Video
Labor, health, and corrections secretaries join Gov. Laura Kelly for coronavirus update
Video