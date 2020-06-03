Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
High school students organize a peaceful protest in Derby
Video
Top Stories
‘Enough is enough’, A peaceful protest hopes to heal recent violence in Wichita
Video
In a time of unrest, the Garden City community comes together as one with the GCPD in a ‘Unity Gathering’
Video
George Floyd autopsy shows he tested positive for COVID-19 in April
One person dead in Jewell County crash
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020
Top Stories
NBA presents players with plan for season restart
Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism
Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut
Shockers set date with Ole Miss
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Excessive use of force
“Centuries of angst”, Kansas lawmakers introduce police brutality bills
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
‘Enough is enough’, A peaceful protest hopes to heal recent violence in Wichita
Video
House passes new coronavirus bill
QuikTrip at 21st & Arkansas temporarily closed after looting incident
Video
Stadium-sized asteroid to safely zoom past Earth this week
Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged
Video
Disturbance reported at Hutchinson Correctional Facility’s Central Unit