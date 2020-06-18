Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces
Top Stories
Governor Kelly holds Press Briefing from Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita
Video
Transgender rights attacked in Kansas Senate race
Gallery
Florida breaks its record for virus cases in one day
Video
Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Players counter with 70 games, Manfred says deadline nearing
Top Stories
Call to cancel Tokyo Olympics enters race for Tokyo governor
Preview: World-class skiing competition at Mystic Lakes this weekend
Video
K-State Athletics confirms eight total active positives for COVID-19 as of June 17
Video
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
fathers day
Happy Father’s Day From The KSN Family
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Governor Kelly holds Press Briefing from Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita
Video
Sedgwick County reports 46 new coronavirus cases
Video
Weather
Kansas Board of Regents sets state university tuition rates
News
KBI and Pratt police investigate man’s death following fight