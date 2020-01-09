Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Most Wanted
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid
Top Stories
White House welcomes court ruling on border wall spending
Royal reset: Harry, Meghan aim to control their media image
Justice Ginsburg announces she’s ‘cancer free’
‘The real MVPs’: Teens find and return Chiefs tackle Derrick Nnadi’s AirPods
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 19: AFC, NFC divisional playoffs
Top Stories
‘The real MVPs’: Teens find and return Chiefs tackle Derrick Nnadi’s AirPods
Brady says ‘I still have more to prove’ in Instagram post
Taylor’s Takeaways: Wichita State Shockers host Memphis Tigers in AP Top 25 showdown
Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas lottery results
Home for the Holidays
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Grass fire reported in south Wichita
Forecast
Taylor’s Forecast: Active weather will bring snow and strong winds tomorrow
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Woman found dead with 8-foot python coiled around neck in home filled with 140 snakes
Crews working to battle grass fire south of Wichita
Weather
Arrest made following shootings at two house parties
Taylor’s Forecast: Active weather will bring snow and strong winds tomorrow
US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner
.category-veteran-salute h1.article-list__heading {display: none;}