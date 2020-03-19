Future farmers of america

Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
California governor says half of state may get coronavirus; seeks medical ship
Top Stories
Golfing with COVID-19: Caution on the course
Video
Teen sending pieces of Kansas to 49 states
First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident
Video
President Trump: “We’re not a shipping clerk”
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Tournament
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
Big Race – Daytona
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Top Stories
Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery
Lions agree to trade CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia
MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD
Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10
Previous Alert
1
of
/
96
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities
1
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church
2
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
3
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations
4
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
5
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
6
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18
7
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
8
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
9
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
10
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
11
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ
12
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
13
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Emprise Bank
14
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
15
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
16
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Friends University
17
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
18
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Community College
19
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City First United Methodist Church
20
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
21
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
22
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
23
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church
24
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Harvey County Historical Museum
25
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
26
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
27
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Municipal Court
28
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
29
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Moose Lodge
30
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
31
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
32
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
33
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
34
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
35
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo
36
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
37
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Newman University
38
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
39
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Oak Community Church
40
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
41
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Regal Theaters
42
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Reno County Museum
43
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Public Library
44
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Smoky Hill Museum
45
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
46
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop
47
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
48
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
49
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Zoo
50
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
51
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Stevens County
52
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum
53
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center
54
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
55
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks
56
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
57
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
58
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20
59
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Towne East Mall closed through March 29
60
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
61
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
62
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
63
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
64
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
65
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
66
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
67
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Woodland UMC
68
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
69
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
70
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Botanica Gardens
71
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
72
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Century II
73
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
74
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita CityArts
75
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Exploration Place
76
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Federal Credit Union
77
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
78
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
79
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
80
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Museum of World Treasures
81
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita New Hope Christian Church
82
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums
83
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
84
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Park and Recreation centers
85
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Parkview Baptist Church
86
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Public Libraries
87
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Q-line
88
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
89
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
90
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
91
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Summit Church
92
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
93
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
94
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
95
of
/
96
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
96
of
/
96
Future farmers of america
Teen sending pieces of Kansas to 49 states
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Johns Hopkins offers live, interactive map of global coronavirus cases
First presumptive-positive case identified in Sedgwick County resident
Video
KDHE reports 34 positive coronavirus cases in Kansas, up 13 from Wednesday
Bars and restaurants in Kansas allowed to sell booze to go
KDHE issues new mandates for quarantine and isolation of travelers, close contacts, and those being tested
Video
Officials break down information about COVID-19 testing in Kansas
Video