Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Goddard
Several Sub-State champions crowned Friday night
Goddard student invents gadget to help foster children in need
Maize South Lady Mavericks remain undefeated, Heights escapes Northwest
Game of the Week: Maize vs Goddard go head to head
Baseball and softball state tournament highlights
More Goddard Headlines
Special evening for Maize South Athletics
Friday Night Basketball highlights and scores
Goddard students raise money for Hurricane Harvey, Irma victims
All-Access: Goddard Lions
Eisenhower vs. Goddard is the Game of the Week
Friday Football Fever: Top 5 plays
Goddard rallies past Andover 21-17
Several Goddard schools locked down Wednesday morning
All Access: Goddard football
Derby vs. Goddard is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather