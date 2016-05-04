Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Wichita police looking for man seen shooting window of 99.7 FM La Raza studio
Top Stories
Andover Police K-9, Thor, passes away at 9
Shockers return to classes after summer break
Power company asking residents to conserve power after storm damage in Hays
KBI asking for upgrade to fingerprint database system
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Royals announce 2020 Spring Training schedule
Top Stories
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Top Stories
Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame sports broadcaster, dies at 95
Alonso breaks NL rookie HR record, Mets crown Royals 11-5
Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies
Steelers keep Chiefs in check in 17-7 victory
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Gop Nominee
Denial, bargaining, acceptance: stages of a Trump candidacy
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Couple buys ‘The Conjuring’ home
Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van
Kansas couple sue to keep son from being vaccinated
T.J.’s Forecast: Oppressive heat and humidity to start the workweek
A Back-To-School Gift: Deputy helps raise money for new hearing aid for fifth grader
Police identify victim in Sunday homicide