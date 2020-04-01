Skip to content
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Church of the Brethren - Garden City
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eastminster Church - Wichita
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
Closings and Coronavirus changes
First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Friends University
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Community College
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend American Legion Post 180
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Planet Fitness - All locations
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina First Church of the Nazarene
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
Closings and Coronavirus changes
West Link Church of Christ
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita The Tutoring Center
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Westlink Church of Christ
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Governor
64,000 coronavirus tests coming, Kansas falls behind on social distancing
3 Day Forecast
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Sedgwick County coronavirus cases at 64
Governor gives update on coronavirus, Kansas cases climb to 482, up from 428
Video
News
Weather
Young Missouri mom who downplayed COVID-19, now warning others after being hospitalized for virus
Video
64,000 coronavirus tests coming, Kansas falls behind on social distancing