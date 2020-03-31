hunting permit

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
57
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College
1
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
2
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
3
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Church of the Brethren - Garden City
4
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
5
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
6
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
7
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
8
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eastminster Church - Wichita
9
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
10
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
11
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
12
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services
13
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Friends University
14
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
15
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Community College
16
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
17
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
18
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend American Legion Post 180
19
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
20
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church
21
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
22
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
23
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Moose Lodge
24
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
25
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
26
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
27
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
28
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
29
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo
30
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
31
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
32
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Planet Fitness - All locations
33
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Regal Theaters
34
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina First Church of the Nazarene
35
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Public Library
36
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
37
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
38
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Stevens County
39
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
40
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
41
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
West Link Church of Christ
42
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
43
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
44
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
45
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
46
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
47
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
48
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
49
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
50
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
51
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
52
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
53
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
54
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita The Tutoring Center
55
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Westlink Church of Christ
56
of
/
57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
57
of
/
57
hunting permit
Turkey hunting begins April 1, despite statewide stay-at-home order
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Turkey hunting begins April 1, despite statewide stay-at-home order
Weather
Update: Kansas cases from coronavirus up to 428, state offers more help for the unemployed
Video
Life after COVID-19: Changes we might see after quarantine
Video
Man pronounced dead on scene in southeast Wichita shooting
Sedgwick County nearing 50 cases of the coronavirus
Video