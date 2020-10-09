Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Bidding rules hold up $50M in Kansas COVID testing funds
Top Stories
Judge throws out Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit
Man resuscitated after rescue from burning home
Video
High School Football: Friday Football Fever, October 9, 2020
Video
First week back having fans in the stands for USD 259 sporting events
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
The Big Game
Top Stories
King James scores 40, but a Lakers coronation has to wait
Top Stories
Titans back at work, not talking about COVID-19 outbreak
Game of the Week: Collegiate vs. Clearwater, October 9th, 2020
Video
High School Football: Arkansas City vs. Eisenhower, October 9th, 2020
Video
High School Football: Wellington vs. Ulysses, October 9th, 2020
Video
Community
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
hurricane delta
KSN Storm Tracker John Moon: Hurricane Delta Updates from Louisiana
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Weather
HaysMed has more COVID-19 inpatients than the main hospital in Kansas City
Video
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
Gallery
News
Local hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Video
Report: WSU coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct
Video