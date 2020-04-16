Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
University of Kansas medical students to graduate early to help with state’s COVID-19 response
Top Stories
Economic expert suspects ‘bumpy road’ ahead of extended stay-at-home order
Video
Two Kansas churches sue Governor Kelly over limiting religious gatherings
Department of Labor implementing new filing process based on your last name
Video
Meals temporarily suspended at Hays Unified School District 489
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
Top Stories
Finding ways to stay active: Kansas athletes share their at-home workouts
Video
Top Stories
Kapaun standout commits to Wichita State
Video
Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits
Burton signs with Texas Tech after 2 seasons at Wichita State
A’s minor league manager off ventilator in coronavirus fight
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
HVAC
MJB Heating And Cooling
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Weather
Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to 1,588 with 80 deaths
Other states look to Kansas for continuous learning help
Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems to resume production
Video
News
Governor Kelly extends stay-at-home order until May 3
Video