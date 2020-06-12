Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths
Top Stories
Boil water advisory rescinded for Garden Plain
Wichita Police: Firefighter arrested after scuffle at business and with officers
Video
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Video
Great Bend Police: Man arrested for shooting at two people standing in a yard
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
Wait continues for hundreds of undrafted baseball players
Top Stories
The Latest: Unidentified Bruin tests positive for virus
NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart
AP Top 25 Podcast: College football preseason takes shape
Tokyo Olympic head says 80% of facilities lined up for 2021
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Kansas Appleseed
Petition to expand SNAP benefits in Kansas
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Video
Wichita Police: Firefighter arrested after scuffle at business and with officers
Video
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 11,000, with 243 deaths
Confusion about questions leads to some being denied unemployment benefits
Video
Blue-green algae leads to health advisories for Kansas lakes
Kansas Board of Regents releases statement following executive session regarding WSU president Dr. Jay Golden