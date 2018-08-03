Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Kansas City Chiefs
In letter to NFL, lawyer for Chiefs’ Hill disputes abuse
Brian Waters to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame
AFC wins 3rd straight Pro Bow, 26-7 over NFC in Orlando
Chiefs get Colts in AFC Divisional round
Chiefs ink RB Damien Williams to 2-year extension
More Kansas City Chiefs Headlines
Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC
Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt linked to another attack,this time in Kansas City
Chiefs star safety Eric Berry gets back on practice field
Brady, Patriots top Chiefs for wild 43-40 win
Mahomes on playing Patriots: ‘They’ve been one of the best for a long time’
Chiefs get pick-6, march all over Jags in soggy 30-14 romp
Hill, Mahomes lead Chiefs to 38-28 victory over Chargers
Chiefs sign backup lineman Cam Erving to 2-year extension
Defense looking good for Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoping to learn from mistakes
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather