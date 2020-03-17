Kansas coronavirus

Skip to content
Ark City closing some public facilities
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities
1
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations
2
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
3
of
/
61
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
4
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18
5
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
6
of
/
61
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
7
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
8
of
/
61
Emprise Bank
Emprise Bank
9
of
/
61
Friends University
Friends University
10
of
/
61
Garden City Community College
Garden City Community College
11
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
12
of
/
61
Harvey County Historical Museum
Harvey County Historical Museum
13
of
/
61
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
14
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th
15
of
/
61
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
16
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
17
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
18
of
/
61
Lee Richardson Zoo
Lee Richardson Zoo
19
of
/
61
Mark Arts
Mark Arts
20
of
/
61
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
21
of
/
61
North Oak Community Church
North Oak Community Church
22
of
/
61
Regal Theaters
Regal Theaters
23
of
/
61
Reno County Museum
Reno County Museum
24
of
/
61
Salina Public Library
Salina Public Library
25
of
/
61
Salina Smoky Hill Museum
Salina Smoky Hill Museum
26
of
/
61
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
27
of
/
61
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
28
of
/
61
STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum
STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum
29
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center
30
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
31
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks
32
of
/
61
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
33
of
/
61
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
34
of
/
61
TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20
TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20
35
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
36
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
37
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
38
of
/
61
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
39
of
/
61
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
40
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
41
of
/
61
Wichita - University Congregational Church
Wichita - University Congregational Church
42
of
/
61
Wichita - Woodland UMC
Wichita - Woodland UMC
43
of
/
61
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
44
of
/
61
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
45
of
/
61
Wichita Botanica Gardens
Wichita Botanica Gardens
46
of
/
61
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
47
of
/
61
Wichita Century II
Wichita Century II
48
of
/
61
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
49
of
/
61
Wichita CityArts
Wichita CityArts
50
of
/
61
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
51
of
/
61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums
52
of
/
61
Wichita Park and Recreation centers
Wichita Park and Recreation centers
53
of
/
61
Wichita Public Libraries
Wichita Public Libraries
54
of
/
61
Wichita Q-line
Wichita Q-line
55
of
/
61
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
56
of
/
61
Wichita Riverview Baptist Church
Wichita Riverview Baptist Church
57
of
/
61
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
58
of
/
61
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
59
of
/
61
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
60
of
/
61
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
61
of
/
61
Kansas coronavirus
No visitors allowed in Kansas nursing homes indefinitely
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Governor closes Kansas schools, puts most state employees on administrative leave
Video
Kansas schools react to Governor Kelly’s K-12 closing announcement
Ford County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19
Video
Kansas has 16 cases, casinos close, House cancels committees
Parents react to closing of Kansas schools
Video
Dodge City closing public facilities in response to coronavirus
Video