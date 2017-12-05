Skip to content
Kansas Jayhawks
Silvio De Sousa declares for NBA Draft, but hopes to return to KU
Guard Charlie Moore to transfer from KU
Lawson named NABC All-America Third Team
Jayhawk fans take in the sights of Salt Lake City
No. 15 KU tops No. 16 K-State 64-49 to maintain Big 12 hopes
More Kansas Jayhawks Headlines
No. 14 Texas Tech hits 16 3s in 91-62 win over No. 12 Kansas
Dedric Lawson named preseason All-America by the Associated Press
Jayhawks search for chemistry heading into 2018-19 season
Bill Self enjoying coaching Team USA U-18 Team
Kansas Men’s Basketball hosts postseason banquet
Kansas players talk Bill Self before Final Four
Devonte’ Graham named Naismith Award Semifinalist
Young’s 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80
Mykhailiuk’s late 3-pointer lifts Kansas over Huskers 73-72
Devonte’ Graham receives plenty of honors
