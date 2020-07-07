Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
More parents considering homeschooling amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Teachman’s Take: Wednesday sizzles, storms develop to the north by evening
Video
Rescue crews responding to a drowning call in southeast Wichita
Video
City of Wichita still plans to have youth football, coaches weigh in
Video
California pair charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
City of Wichita still plans to have youth football, coaches weigh in
Video
Top Stories
NFL, NFLPA still haven’t resolved all protocol for camps
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease
Keller and O’Hearn test positive for COVID-19
NBA teams on the cusp of having real practices again
Community
Destination Kansas
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
kansas star casino
Kansas town luring visitors with prizes
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Kansas town luring visitors with prizes
Video
KSN News statement
New York adds Kansas and Oklahoma to the COVID-19 quarantine list
Video
Second stimulus check: President Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
Weather
Kansas schools plan to reopen in August with changes, budget cut concerns
Video