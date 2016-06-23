Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Bringing Wichitans together at Love Your Community
Top Stories
Federal, state, local leaders discuss opportunity zones with Wichita developers
Father on 2-year-old boy’s death: ‘Its been a constant struggle’
Deputies ask parents, children and drivers to pay attention during the school year
Tyson fire affects ranchers in more ways than one
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Graduate transfers lead the charge to fill void at running back for Wildcats
Top Stories
Farmer uses agricultural technology to plant image of popular K-State logo
Top Stories
Akindele goal lifts Orlando City past Sporting KC 1-0
Cardinals crack Keller in 6-0 rout of Royals
Flaherty goes 7 innings as Cardinals edge Royals 2-0
Derby athlete will represent team USA at Pan American Karate Championships
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Kansas State Track & Field
K-State’s Winters nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
One of a kind: Callie the search and rescue dog
Man pleads no contest in woman’s death in Dodge City
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Hutchinson area Friday morning
On Ronelle’s Radar: More storms into the weekend
Father on 2-year-old boy’s death: ‘Its been a constant struggle’
Tyson fire affects ranchers in more ways than one