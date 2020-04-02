Kansas unemployment

Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Telehealth: A safe way to still make your doctor’s appointments
Top Stories
More staff being added to take unemployment calls
Federal government has sent no supplies despite repeated requests says Governor Kelly
10 million Americans out of work in two weeks — swiftest collapse U.S. job market ever witnessed
First positive COVID-19 case in Marion County
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Competitive Drive
Masters Report
Top Stories
Dexter Dennis declares for 2020 NBA Draft, keeps options open to return to WSU
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement
Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70
Survey: Athletic directors bracing for financial crisis
The Latest: NASCAR delays next generation car until 2022
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force Thursday briefing
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5
2
of
/
2
Previous Alert
1
of
/
47
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College
1
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
2
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
3
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Church of the Brethren - Garden City
4
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
5
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
6
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
7
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eastminster Church - Wichita
8
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
9
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
10
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
11
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
12
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
13
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
14
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend American Legion Post 180
15
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
16
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
17
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
18
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
19
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
20
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
21
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
22
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
23
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City
24
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
25
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
26
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Planet Fitness - All locations
27
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville
28
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina First Church of the Nazarene
29
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
30
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
31
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
32
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
33
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
West Link Church of Christ
34
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
35
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
36
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
37
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
38
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
39
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Immanuel Baptist
40
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
41
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
42
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
43
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
44
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita The Tutoring Center
45
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Westlink Church of Christ
46
of
/
47
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
47
of
/
47
Kansas unemployment
More staff being added to take unemployment calls
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Governor Kelly promises help for state’s unemployed, Kansas is up to 552 cases of coronavirus
Video
Sedgwick County sheriff says jail deputy diagnosed with coronavirus
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple holds news conference on the coronavirus
Video
News
Governor gives update on coronavirus, Kansas cases climb to 482, up from 428
Video
Kansas’ review of cellphone GPS data raises privacy concerns