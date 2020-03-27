Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
New program offering grants to Wichita hospitality workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
More people at home practicing social distancing could impact internet speed
Video
Stevens County announces first positive case of COVID-19
Sec. Norman predicts cases could hit 1,000 before coronavirus outbreak peaks in Kansas
Video
Reno County businesses get help through online initiative during Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Tournament
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo Olympics
Masters Report
Top Stories
Kansas Athletic Trainers lose jobs amid COVID-19 fallout
Video
Top Stories
Dewey named head men’s basketball coach at GCCC
Dusenbury named head football coach at Andover High School
Santa Anita ends live racing because of coronavirus
Who’s Zooming? Dolphins newcomers get virtual introductions
Community
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
90
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church
1
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College
2
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled
3
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April
4
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations
5
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Church of the Brethren - Garden City
6
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23
7
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
8
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses
9
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue
10
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby Woodlawn UMC
11
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
12
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Dodge City Boot Hill Museum
13
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eastminster Church - Wichita
14
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
15
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church
16
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns
17
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Finney County offices closed to public:
18
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services
19
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Friends University
20
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Administrative Center
21
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City Community College
22
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Garden City First United Methodist Church
23
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Genesis Health Clubs
24
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10
25
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend American Legion Post 180
26
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend First Assembly of God Church
27
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church
28
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Harvey County Historical Museum
29
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hays - North Oak Comunity Church
30
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Activity Center
31
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church
32
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Moose Lodge
33
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson Zoo
34
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
35
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year
36
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
37
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Observatory
38
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lake Afton Public Observatory
39
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lee Richardson Zoo
40
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Mark Arts
41
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Newman University
42
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
43
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Oak Community Church
44
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pathway Church
45
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Planet Fitness - All locations
46
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Regal Theaters
47
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina First Church of the Nazarene
48
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Public Library
49
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop
50
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Register of Deeds
51
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC)
52
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Zoo
53
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Stevens County
54
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center
55
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
56
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
57
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
58
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Towne East Mall closed through March 29
59
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
60
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester
61
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
62
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
63
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church
64
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
65
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Woodland UMC
66
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Aldersgate UMC
67
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Antioch Christian Church
68
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church
69
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church
70
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Central Community Church
71
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Chamber of Commerce
72
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Countryside Christian Church
73
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Exploration Place
74
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Federal Credit Union
75
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Immanuel Baptist
76
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
77
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene
78
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses
79
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Mid American Credit Union
80
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Museum of World Treasures
81
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar
82
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Parkview Baptist Church
83
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
84
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church
85
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Summit Church
86
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Symphony
87
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita The Tutoring Center
88
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church
89
of
/
90
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield First Presbyterian Church
90
of
/
90
KDOR
State extends tax refund deadlines until October amid COVID-19 pandemic
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Wichita couple quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure at doctor’s office
Video
202 cases of coronavirus in Kansas, 21 in Sedgwick County
Video
Reno, Saline, McPherson, and Rooks Counties issuing ‘stay at home’ orders
Update – Sedgwick County stay-at-home order: Frequently asked questions
Video
Weather
Life after COVID-19: Changes we might see after quarantine
Video