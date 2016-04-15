Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Overnight shooting near downtown Wichita sends two men to hospital
Top Stories
Local firefighters climb over 100 flights to honor lives lost on 9/11
India loses touch with lander on its final approach to moon
Nevada, SC, Kansas GOP drop presidential nomination votes
City leaders evaluating future of rundown South Broadway apartments
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jayhawks fall to Coastal Carolina
Top Stories
Friends Open Season with 21-6 win at Saint Mary
Langston gets past McPherson, 21-20, in inaugural Heartland Classic
McBroom doubles twice to lead Royals over Marlins
Cut by Raiders, Brown becoming a Patriot on eve of opener
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Ksn Political Analyst
Gov. Brownback calls for ‘Border War’ truce with neighboring Missouri
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Overnight shooting near downtown Wichita sends two men to hospital
Cop suspended after playing Barry White, letting couple make-out in patrol car
Latest design for Wichita’s McAdams pool revealed
Weather
‘Everybody liked him’: Friends remember victim in deadly fight in Wichita
Suicide rate for farmers in northwest Kansas is up 64 percent, higher than national average