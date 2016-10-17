Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Veteran Salute: WWII Torpedoman on Tulagi Island
Top Stories
Wichita bicyclist to other riders: Wear a helmet
Notre Dame Alumni club donates grant to two officers for child death investigation training
Kansas plans aggressive collection of taxes on online sales
Wichita Police say “tips from the community help them most in finding missing people
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Red Sox, Royals postponed by rain tied 4-4 in 10th
Top Stories
Royals speedy Hamilton has back-to-back plays overturned
Top Stories
It is now win or go home at the NBC World Series
Northwest QB Reagan Jones commits to Missouri Western State University
NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for 4th straight year
Soler hits 2 long HRs, Royals beat Red Sox 6-2 to snap skid
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Larry W. Alley
Larry W. Alley (R-Kansas Senate District 32)
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
It is now win or go home at the NBC World Series
CPR training now required for Kansas coaches, sponsors
FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon
Oklahoma prosecutor dismisses marijuana-trafficking charges
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Woman shot and killed during domestic violence dispute in south Wichita