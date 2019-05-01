Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Another shooting in the Pinecrest area
Top Stories
‘Be kind and stop bullying’: Kansas girl gifts classmate new shoes
Teachman’s Take: Falls wins over summer as showers and storms move through
Wichita family opens pumpkin patch to give families a place to come unplugged
Ex-S. Carolina congressman sues state for nixing GOP primary
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
Top Stories
‘The Rush’ | September 30, 2019
Browns coach: Choke of OBJ doesn’t belong in NFL game
Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Surviving the fight: Kansas woman who changed common-law marriage laws in second fight for her life
Wichita family opens pumpkin patch to give families a place to come unplugged
Wichita woman to be featured on Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Voice’
‘Be kind and stop bullying’: Kansas girl gifts classmate new shoes
Spoiler Alert: Local Wichita ‘The Voice’ contestant moves on to the next phase
Weather