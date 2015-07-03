Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
BorderReport.com
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Man charged after roommate attack, believed he was a vampire
Top Stories
10 years ago today, the ‘balloon boy hoax’ captivated America
‘Fantastic sportsmanship’: Student with Down syndrome scores touchdown
Man brings body to California police, says he killed family
Barbecue aficionado wounded in suspected road-rage incident
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘Fantastic sportsmanship’: Student with Down syndrome scores touchdown
Top Stories
Packers get the calls, Crosby hits late FG to beat Lions
Robles homers in return to Nats’ lineup in Game 3 of NLCS
Strasburg Ks 12, Nats top Cards 8-1; 1 win from World Series
Thursday night football preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Mental Health Committee
Kansas investigates state’s role in beating death case
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Pistotnik pleads guilty in cyberattack case
Man brings body to California police, says he killed family
Update: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Family’s basement flooded with animal blood
Troopers investigate fatal crash in Geary County
Police release name of Northwest High School student killed in Wichita crash