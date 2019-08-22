Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘The largest class in 20 years’: Sedgwick County’s latest detention deputies
Top Stories
Cheyenne County warn of person impersonating law enforcement
14-year-old arrested after causing security concerns at a Wichita school
Former Cowley County Sheriff arrested, charged with child sex crimes
Kansas launches prison book policy, strikes banned book list
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Competitive Drive: From student to teacher, Adrian Maloney Jr.’s passion shines bright on the hardwood
Top Stories
Golden Eagles look to fly out the gate in season opener
Top Stories
Maize Eagles soar into new season
New England Patriots safety indicted on cocaine possession charge
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Shockers Tabbed Seventh in American Preseason Volleyball Poll
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
orchard
Main Street Kansas: Haysville peach orchard harvests 100-year tradition
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
‘The largest class in 20 years’: Sedgwick County’s latest detention deputies
Former Cowley County Sheriff arrested, charged with child sex crimes
KSN Investigates: Accused priests
Do you call 911 for a funnel cloud?
Vandals damage Delano business for the third time in four months
Main Street Kansas: Haysville peach orchard harvests 100-year tradition