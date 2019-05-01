Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Consignment sale aims to ease expense of raising children
Top Stories
Beto O’Rourke makes first Wichita stop since announcing presidential run
Wichita Library considers sex offender checks for program presenters
More than meals: Program checks on well-being of others in extreme heat
Wichita mother charged in death of her toddler
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Derby starts season with a record 148 athletes
Top Stories
Clemson QB Lawrence leads AP preseason All-America team
Top Stories
Depth could be key to Maize South success
Reagan Jones takes on leadership role with Grizzlies
Grizzlies look for repeat success in 2019
Lopez, Dini HRs carry Royals past skidding Orioles 5-4
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
FBI investigating University of Kansas research complex
Man dead after small plane crashes south of Hays
Federal program suggests keeping house at 78 degrees
Police identify man killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Butler County deputies find marijuana grow operation worth $1.7+ million
Players and coaches take precautions while practicing in the heat