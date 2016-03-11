Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Modern Mammograms: Mammo parties ease stress
Top Stories
Officer resigns after bodycam video shows beating
Police seek help finding missing man
3 adults and 1 minor arrested in Ark City drug bust
Court document details the last hours of Wichita toddler’s life
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Top Stories
Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release
Hutchinson, Butler sit atop NJCAA rankings
‘The Rush’: Chiefs get their first win of the season
Nassar victims upset Michigan State’s trustees drop probe
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Rosalia Kansas
Man killed in shooting near Rosalia identified
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Court document details the last hours of Wichita toddler’s life
Goddard school district plans to sue manufacturers, distributors and sellers of e-cigs
Update: Third suspect arrested after shooting, crash, carjacking and chase
Police seek help finding missing man
3 adults and 1 minor arrested in Ark City drug bust
EMT learns daughter died in crash after responding to scene