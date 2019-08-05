Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
WPD detective speaks candidly about returning to work, cancer treatments
Top Stories
Autopsy: Zaiden Javonovich died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition
Derby student wins state D.A.R.E. essay contest
Reese’s and Krispy Kreme drop their latest sugary collaboration
Arkansas City man arrested on suspicion of burglary
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
WSU Women’s basketball 2019-20 Non-Conference Dates
Top Stories
Kapaun Mt. Carmel Football Moves to Stryker Sports Complex
Top Stories
NFL writer Don Banks dies at 57 after covering hall ceremony
National Baseball Congress inducts five new members as part of 2019 Hall of Fame class
Smeltzer, Twins sweep Royals with 3-0 win
Former K-State WR Jordy Nelson retiring as a Green Bay Packer
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Salina Regional Health Center
Salina Regional Health Center: Medication Safety
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
WPD detective speaks candidly about returning to work, cancer treatments
Autopsy: Zaiden Javonovich died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition
Reese’s and Krispy Kreme drop their latest sugary collaboration
Arkansas City man arrested on suspicion of burglary
Report: Kansas Medicaid complaints went to unchecked email
Hays woman sentenced for falsely claiming inheritance