Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Salina
80-year-old Kansan zip lines, drives semi for bucket list
How some are prepping for the snow in north central Kansas
Kansas Harlem Globetrotter inspires young athletes to chase dreams
Pedestrian-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Saline County
Salina man arrested on child sex charges
More Salina Headlines
Salina woman arrested for attempted murder
Missing middle school student last seen in Salina
Student threatens to shoot staff, students at Salina school
Salina family searching for missing teen
Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club
Update: Salina police investigating weekend homicide
Salina Dillard’s store to close
Salina woman arrested after attempting to run multiple people over with her car
Salina woman arrested for rape of 12-year-old boy
Fourth man arrested in connection to Salina murder
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather