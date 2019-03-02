Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Shockers
Monday marks 30th Anniversary of Shockers baseball title
UConn Shuts Down Shockers in Opener, 4-0
Shockers Win Series Opener Against UCF, 8-6
Shockers Run-Rule ECU for Sixth Straight League Win
Competitive Drive: Shocker softball standout is swinging her way to the top
More Shockers Headlines
Shockers pick up Sunrise Christian Academy’s Grant Sherfield
Shockers Rally with Seven-Run Inning, Win Doubleheader
Perrigan’s Home Run Gives Shockers Series Win over UCF
Shockers Claim Extra Innings Victory over UCF
Shockers Come Up Short in First Game with UCF
Wichita State basketball player embraces all New York has to offer
Shockers Rout Bethune-Cookman Saturday, 11-4
Shockers Stumble to Huskies in First Game of Series
Shockers punch ticket to the Big Apple in the NIT
Sixth Inning Key as Shockers Sweep Doubleheader Against Creighton
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather